Kota, January 6: Two coaches of a Bhopal-bound passenger train derailed near Kota Junction on Friday evening, officials said. As per officials, the coaches of the Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train derailed and no casualties have been reported yet. Rajasthan Train Derailment Video: Four Coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express Derails at Madar Railway Yard in Ajmer, No Injuries Reported

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Two coaches of the Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train derailed near Kota Junction late last night. No casualties were reported. Repair work is underway. pic.twitter.com/ehUmRFcJi3 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

"No casualties have been reported. Rescue operations are underway," they added. Further details are awaited.

