Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Two people were electrocuted to death after they came in contact with a live wire in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Gilund village when Shaitan (21) and Poona (22) were repairing a fault in a power line and the electricity supply resumed, they said.

The post-mortem examination of the bodies will be conducted on Thursday, the police said.

Family members of the deceased and villagers are in talks with the administration regarding compensation for the next of kin.

