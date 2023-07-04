Dimapur, Jul 4: Two persons were killed and three others injured as giant rocks slid and crushed their cars in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident happened amid heavy rains on National Highway 29 near Old Chumoukedima police checkpost around 5 pm, they said.

Massive Rock Smashes Car in Dimapur's Chumoukedima

#WATCH | A massive rock smashed a car leaving two people dead and three seriously injured in Dimapur's Chumoukedima, Nagaland, earlier today (Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/0rVUYZLZFN — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

One person died on the spot, while another person succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the Referral Hospital, they added.

The three injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, officials said.

The impact of the accident was such that the three cars that were hit by the rocks turned into a heap of metal. Police said one person is still stuck inside one of the cars and work was on to bring him out.

The cars were coming from the Kohima side during the accident, which was caught on the dash camera of a vehicle behind them. The video went viral on social media.

