New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Two minors, including a 10-year-old boy who left his Delhi home with some neighbours on a trip to Haridwar for 'Kanwar Yatra' without informing his parents, have been recovered, an official said on Wednesday.

The other minor, a 13-year-old boy, who got into a fight with a classmate during school hours and chose not to return home as he was feeling upset and dejected, was also recovered, the official said.

In the first case, the boy was reported missing from the Dabri area on July 12. “Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the boy is a 5th class student. His father works in a private company in Okhla, Delhi, and his mother is a housewife,” a senior police officer said.

A few boys from his neighbourhood were going to Haridwar in Uttarakhand for 'Kanwar Yatra', and he decided to accompany them without informing his parents. “He left home on July 12 and travelled to Haridwar with his friends during the period he was reported missing,” he added.

In a separate incident, a boy was reported missing from the Budh Vihar area on July 20, and he was located in the Rithala area. “The boy, a class nine student, had got into a fight with a classmate during school hours, and feeling upset and dejected, chose not to return home. Instead, he spent time wandering alone in Rohini,” the officer said.

