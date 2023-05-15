Meerut (UP), May 15 (PTI) Two sub inspectors were suspended on disciplinary ground on Monday following an argument with two district-level cricketers here, police said.

An official said departmental action will be initiated against the two policemen.

"The two policemen, who were not on duty, had parked their private vehicle outside the gate of the Bhamashah Park, and were having food inside it Sunday night. At that time, the two cricketers arrived there for practising their game.

"When the cricketers insisted to go inside the park, an argument broke out between them and the police personnel. The two sides later came to blows," Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajawan said.

However, no complaint has been filed by either sides in the matter.

The officer said Varun Sharma and Jitendra are the two sub inspectors who have been suspended.

While Sharma was posted at the Parikshit Garh police station, Jitendra was posted in the police lines, he added.

