India News | 2 Women Migrant Workers Give Birth While Returning to Odisha in Shramik Special Trains

Bhubaneswar, May 24 (PTI) Two women migrant workers gave birth while travelling to Odisha in separate trains on Sunday, officials said.

A woman who was returning home in a Balangir-bound train gave birth to a baby girl, they said.

When the Shramik Express from Kazipet in Telangana was approaching Titilagarh, the woman who was accompanied by her husband complained of labour pain, following which the loco pilot stopped the train at Titilagarh railway station, a railway official said.

On being informed, the railway divisional medical officer rushed to the station and attended to the pregnant woman who gave birth to a healthy baby girl, he said.

The woman and her child were shifted to Titilagarh Government Hospital, he said.

Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO) S Mishra said their condition was stated to be stable.

Another woman, who was travelling in a Shramik Special train, gave birth to a baby while being taken to a hospital at Jharsuguda, they said.

"Today afternoon a pregnant lady travelling by Shramik express developed labour pain. The train stopped n she was taken in Police vehicle to hosp. However she delivered in Police vehicle IIC Smt Savitri Bal supervised delivery. Mother and child are fine in DHH Jharsuguda now (sic)," Director General of Police Abhay tweeted.

Earlier, a 35-year-old woman from Odisha had delivered a baby boy in Secunderabad-Balangir Shramik Special train on May 22.

