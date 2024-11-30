New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday emphasised that the 21st century belongs to India, with youth as the torchbearers of innovation and agents of change driving the nation's growth story.

Birla was addressing the 27th Annual Convocation of Manav Rachna University held today (Saturday).

Also Read | Maharashtra Chief Minister Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held on December 5: Mahayuti 2.0 Government to Take Oath in PM Narendra Modi’s Presence at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

He highlighted the immense energy, innovative capabilities, and transformative potential of the youth, stating that these qualities are essential for addressing the challenges of the present era. Pointing to India's rising stature on the global stage, Birla remarked that the nation is poised for greatness, with its young generation leading this transformation.

Discussing India's advancements in innovation and technology, the Speaker observed that Indians are spearheading groundbreaking initiatives worldwide across various fields. He reiterated that the 21st century is India's century, with its youth driving a global innovation revolution.

Also Read | Surat Police Arrest Bangladeshi National With Multiple Fake Documents, Had Illegally Entered India 7 Years Ago.

Birla also underlined India's rich heritage of knowledge, capability, and culture, describing it as the foundation of a brighter future. He praised the enduring philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--the world as one family--and lauded the leadership of Indians globally in areas such as technology, innovation, and professions like Chartered Accountancy, which contribute to excellence across industries.

Stressing the critical role of democracy in India's growth, Birla asserted that open dialogue and discussion are central to the nation's progress. Reflecting on the 75th year of India's Constitution, he reaffirmed the nation's unwavering commitment to constitutional values, which have guided its success.

Citing the example of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who overcame humble beginnings to excel in education, technology, and leadership, Birla urged students to harness their energy and determination to make a positive impact on the world, embodying the spirit of perseverance and resolve.

Congratulating the graduating students, Birla acknowledged their accomplishments and bright futures. He commended the university's role in equipping students with not only academic knowledge but also the resilience to address challenges both domestically and globally.

He applauded the university's faculty for their dedicated efforts in providing a holistic education and extended his gratitude to all staff members, recognising their vital contributions to the students' success. Birla emphasised that each effort, no matter how small, played a part in the students' achievements celebrated today.

The Lok Sabha Speaker encouraged the students to embrace their roles as agents of change, urging them to venture into the world with confidence, conviction, and determination to shape a better future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)