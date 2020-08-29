Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) Over 225 hectares of encroached government land was retrieved in a special drive in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The anti-encroachment drive was jointly conducted by the Revenue department and police across the hilly district, the spokesperson said.

Over 4,500 Kanal (225 hectares) of land costing over Rs 45 crore as per stamp duty rates was retrieved from the illegal encroachers, he said.

The district administration has already expunged illegal entries for over 48,000 Kanal (2400 hectares) of land.

