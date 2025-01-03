New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside her bed in the Dabri area of Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the woman, who had been married for five years, lived with her husband.

Her father told the police that he last spoke to his daughter on December 29.

Police were informed after the woman's phone was switched off.

The husband of the deceased is currently absconding, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and they were further looking into the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

