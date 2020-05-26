India News | 25 New COVID-19 Cases in Punjab, State Tally Reaches 2,106

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 26 (ANI): Punjab Government on Tuesday informed that 25 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,106.

At present, there are 148 active cases in the state while 3552 results are awaited.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Punjab Government, a total of 1918 patients have recovered in the state.

So far, 40 people in the state have lost their lives due to the infection.

6,535 more coronavirus cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,45,380, informed Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

