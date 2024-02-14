New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): A total of 250 specially-abled children of Jammu and Kashmir visited Delhi and Agra under 'Watan Ko Jano' programm organized by social Welfare department of the government of Jammu and Kashmir in coordination with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), said the ministry.

The 250 children included 62 girls and 188 boys in the age group of 6-18 years. They interacted with the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other senior officers in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"The MHA and government of Jammu and Kashmir have been conducting youth exchange programme with the objective to give an exposure of the social and cultural diversity of our country to the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir," said the MHA.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the MHA said, it is committed to such initiatives for development and progress of the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the initiative of Watan Ko Jano, children of terrorism affected families and weaker sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir identified by Jammu and Kashmir Rehabilitation Council are taken for exposure trip. (ANI)

