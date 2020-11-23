Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported another big spike of 2,663 fresh novel coronavirus cases, raising the infection tally to 2,19,963 while 28 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 2,216.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, of the fresh cases, the worst-affected Gurugram district reported 866 while 577 infections were from Faridabad.

Gurugram and Faridabad, both of which fall in the National Capital Region (NCR), are the two districts hardest hit by the pandemic.

Among other districts which reported a big spike in cases included Rewari (206), Rohtak (136), Hisar (135) and Sonipat (134).

The fatalities included three each from Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak.

The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 20,412 while the state registered a COVID-19 recovery rate of 89.71 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

