Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale took place near Palghar in Maharashtra in the early hours of Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

"Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred near Palghar in Maharashtra at 2:50 am today," according to the NCS.

No casualties and damage to property have been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

