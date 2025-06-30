New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Three prominent civil society groups from Manipur conveyed to the Centre on Monday that the territorial integrity of the northeastern state must be maintained and sought urgent steps for the rehabilitation of ethnic violence-hit people and ensuring security for the farmers who have land in the peripheral areas of the Imphal valley, sources said.

A 19-member delegation comprising members of the three groups -- Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) and Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) -- held a meeting with four representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), led by adviser A K Mishra.

The delegation conveyed to the MHA team that the territorial integrity of Manipur must be maintained at any cost, those affected by ethnic violence should be rehabilitated and security should be provided to those engaged in farming activities in the area between the Imphal valley and the hilly regions of the state, the sources said.

There have been clashes between Meitei and Kuki villagers in the recent past over the ploughing of land in the peripheral areas of the Imphal valley.

Ethnic violence has been going on in the northeastern state since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, about 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the continuing violence.

The Meitei groups maintain that the territorial integrity of the state is non-negotiable in any peace process, while the Kuki-Zo outfits assert that the only solution to resolve the crisis is creating a separate administration for the hill districts, where they live.

