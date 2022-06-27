Kozhikode(Ker), Jun 27 (PTI) Three more workers of the SDPI, political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), were arrested on Monday in connection with the attack on a DYFI activist in Baluserry near here.

Twenty two-year old Jishnu Raj, a Dalit activist of the DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), had suffered grave injuries after being attacked allegedly by workers of the SDPI and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), accusing him of destroying their flex boards recently.

The three SDPI activists were arrested in the wake of a video, in which the victim was being drowned in a pond prior to the attack, went viral.

Police had invoked relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) against the accused who attempted to kill Jishnu Raj.

The DYFI had termed it as a 'mob attack.' Currently, there are six people under arrest.

