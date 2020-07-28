Nagpur, Jul 28 (PTI) Three people were arrested in Nagpur for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 1.87 lakh from a house when the family residing there was in institutional quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Tuesday.

The family returned to their home in Pachpaoli area on July 25 and found valuables missing after which a police complaint was filed, he said.

"We have arrested Akash Ramu Gupta (25), Vinay alias Ashwin Chandrabhan Patekar (23) and Tushar alias Sonu Narendra Abhange (21). The valuables worth Rs 1.87 lakh have been recovered," he added.

