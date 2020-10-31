Guwahati, Oct 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 deaths in Assam increased to 930 on Saturday with four more persons succumbing to the disease, while 336 new infections pushed the state's caseload to 2,06,351, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 1,386 patients also recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 1,96,051.

The state recorded more recoveries than fresh infections for the 17th consecutive day, Sarma said.

Assam currently has a total of 9,367 active cases, the minister said adding that three patients have migrated out of the state. "Four more #COVID patients succumbed to their infections today... My condolences & prayers!" Sarma said on Twitter.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Nagaon, Golaghat, Dima Hasao and Bongaigaon districts. The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus in the state has gone up to 930. However, Sarma had earlier said on multiple occasions that several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the fatality figure as they had other ailments too.

"336 Cases detected out of 26,022 tests conducted with positivity rate of 1.29%," the minister tweeted.

Altogether 46,57,839 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far in the state.

