Panaji, Aug 19 (PTI) As many as 342 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 infection in Goa on Wednesday, taking the tally to 12,675, the state health department said.

An official said 357 patients were discharged from various facilities, taking the number of such patients to 8,713.

Eight patients, most of them aged between 60 and 81 years, succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 124, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,675, new cases 342, deaths 124, discharged 8,713, active cases 3,838, people tested so far 1,72,549.

