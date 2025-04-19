Gadchiroli, April 19: Four hardcore Maoists, involved in the killing of a police personnel earlier this year, were arrested by Gadchiroli Police and CRPF during a joint operation in the Palli forest area on April 19. The arrested Maoists were allegedly planning a fresh attack and have been booked under several sections of BNS, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, UAPA, and MPA.

An official statement from Maharashtra Police said: Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district being affected by Maoist activities, Maoists engage in anti-National activities such as damaging government property, attacking security personnel, and obstructing government work by arsons etc. Four such hardcore Maoists who were actively involved in several violent activities against the security forces were arrested by the Gadchiroli Police and CRPF on April 19. Due to the effective operations of the Gadchiroli Police, a total of 96 Maoists have been arrested since Jan. 2022 till date. ‘Surrender and Embrace Peaceful Development’, Home Minister Amit Shah Appeals to Maoists (Watch Video).

According to the detailed report, on April 19 in the forest area of Palli within the jurisdiction of Tadgaon police station under the limits of Bhamragad sub-division, Tadgaon police station and CRPF 09 batallion. F-Coy. personnel while conducting a joint Anti-Maoist operation, took four suspicious persons in custody as they were found roaming suspiciously in the said forest area.

After that, they were brought to Police Sub-Headquarters Pranhita (Aheri) for further detailed investigation. Upon further investigation, the suspects were identified as Sailu Bhumayah Muddela Raghu alias Pratap alias Irapa, Jaini Bhima Kharatam alias Akhila alias Rame, Zansi Doge Talandi alias Gangu, Manila Pido Gawade alias Sarita, the statement added. Jharkhand: 11 Maoist Bunkers Demolished, 7 IEDs Seized.

It was found that the four individuals are hardcore Maoists listed in the police records and they had entered Palli forest area with the intention of conducting reconnaissance for carrying out an attack. During the police investigation, it was revealed that these four Maoists were directly involved in murder of a police personnel during encounter that took place on February 11, 2025, in Dirangi-Fulnar forest area.

They have been arrested today in connection with case registered at Kothi police station Cr. No. 01/2025, under section 103, 109, 121 (1), 132, 189(2), 190, 191(2), 61 of BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Samhita), along with Sections 25, 27, 3, 5 of the Arms Act, Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Sections 13, 16, 18, 20, 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with Section 135 of the MPA.

