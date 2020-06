Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): 50 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Indore on Thursday taking the total cases to 3,972, said Office of Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore.

One person succumbed to the disease today taking the toll to 164.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 2,86,579 COVID-19 positive cases.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll stands at 8,102. (ANI)

