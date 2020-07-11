Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 11 (ANI): Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient in Guwahati on Saturday.

Identified as Nripen Debnath, the deceased had a history of kidney ailment and was admitted in the ICU of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

In a tweet, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Sad to share that Sri Nripen Debnath (55) a COVID-19 patient with a history of kidney ailment, who came intubated & ventilated, and was admitted in GMCH ICU, passed away early this morning (sic)."

With this, the COVID death count in the state reached 36. (ANI)

