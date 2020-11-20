Srinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 661 new coronavirus cases, raising the infection count to 1,05,376, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,622, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 253 were reported from the Jammu division and 408 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 169 cases, followed by 98 in Jammu.

There are 5,678 active cases now in the UT, while 98,076 patients have recovered, they said.

The UT reported four COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours -- two each from Jammu and Kashmir regions, the officials said.

