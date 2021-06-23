New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivasrava on Tuesday granted out-of-turn promotions to seven police personnel of the crime branch including two women cops for their exemplary work, officials said.

Sub Inspector Priyanka, head constable Rohit Solanki, constable Parvinder and constable Paramjeet were rewarded for their role in the arrest of alleged gangster Rohit Chaudhary, while head constable Gopal Krishan, constable Sukanya and constable Vijay were got the promotion for tracing missing children, they said.

In March this year, Priyanka became the first woman personnel of Delhi Police to be a part of an encounter in central Delhi which led to the arrest of Chaudhary (35), carrying a reward of Rs 3.5 lakh and his accomplice Parveen alias Titu, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, they said.

The encounter took place at Pragati Maidan.

Besides, five ‘Asadharan Karya Puruskar' and three police commissioner's commendation (gold disc) were also granted to crime branch personnel for their exceptional work, a senior police officer said.

Cash rewards have also been sanctioned to several personnel for dedication and performance in crime detection and gang busts, the official said.

