Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 20 (ANI): Assam recorded 75.95 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of polls, which was held in five parliamentary constituencies in the state on Friday.

According to the Election Commission, 75.95 per cent of voters in five parliamentary constituencies - Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Kaziranga, Dibrugarh and Jorhat, came out to exercise their franchise in the first phase of the polls.

79.48 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Jorhat parliamentary constituency, while 76.74 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Dibrugarh, 75.79 per cent in Kaziranga, 74.81 per cent in Sonitpur, and 72.65 per cent in Lakhimpur.

The second phase of polls for five Lok Sabha seats in Assam - Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Nagaon, and Darrang-Udalguri will be held on April 26.

Altogether 60 candidates filed their nomination papers for four parliamentary constituencies in the state that are going to polls in the third phase on May 7.

In the third phase, voting will be held in Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati parliamentary constituencies.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, 30 candidates had filed their nomination papers on the last day of submission for the third phase of the polls.

"On the last day of submission of nomination papers for the third phase of polls, 7 candidates filed their nomination papers in Kokrajhar, 10 in Dhubri, 9 in Barpeta and 4 in Guwahati," said the DIPR, Assam, in a press statement.

BJP is contesting 11 out of 14 seats in Assam, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively. (ANI)

