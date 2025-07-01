Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's law and order landscape has transformed under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's zero-tolerance policy. Moving beyond arrests, the state police--working under his direct supervision--are now focused on securing swift convictions through fast-track prosecution. Launched on July 1, 2023, Operation Conviction has proven to be a game-changer in this regard, leading to the conviction of 97,158 criminals between July 2023 and mid-June 2025, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

ADG Prosecution Deepesh Juneja informed that out of 1,14,029 identified cases, 74,388 cases were disposed of, and convictions were secured in 69,422 cases--underscoring the administration's commitment to turning action into results. Under the campaign, 68 criminals were sentenced to death, 8,172 received life imprisonment, 1,453 were sentenced to over 20 years, and 87,465 were given up to 20 years' imprisonment.

This data demonstrates the government's commitment to delivering swift and decisive justice, particularly in cases involving serious crimes.

Targeting organised crime, 395 accused were convicted in 272 cases involving the top 10 notorious criminals. In a major success against the mafia, 29 out of 69 identified mafias were convicted, reaffirming that the crackdown is not limited to petty offenders. The campaign has also delivered results in cases of crimes against children. Under the POCSO Act, 17 accused were sentenced to death, including 3 in a single month, and 619 received life imprisonment. Of the 68 total death penalties, 17 were under POCSO, 48 for heinous crimes, and three under the ACL Act.

On average, 143 identified cases were resolved, and 187 criminals were convicted each working day. This is a strong testament to the Yogi government's resolve to make Uttar Pradesh a safer state.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath on June 28 held a Janta Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple, where he met people and listened to their grievances. (ANI)

