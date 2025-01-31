New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday addressed a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Dhami while addressing the meeting said that while development work was going on rapidly in states with double engine governments, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who was drowning in the quagmire of corruption in Delhi, had not even implemented the schemes launched by the Central Government for the welfare of the poor.

He further said that AAP, which came to power by making the corruption of the Congress a ladder, had left even the Congress behind in terms of corruption.

"In Uttarakhand, we have made Ayushman Bharat cards for 58 lakh people, and they are being given treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. In Delhi, I came to know that the government has not even implemented the scheme," Dhami said while addressing the rally.

"Today Kejriwal has become the brand ambassador of corruption and his party the scam party. If there is a competition of corruption in the country, Kejriwal will come first in it. He said that Kejriwal has poisoned the atmosphere of Delhi with his corruption," he further added.

CM Dhami also said that Kejriwal had said that we should make Yamuna the Thames river of the country, but on the contrary, today the condition of Yamuna was very pathetic.

He further said that Congress and AAP, who fought for human rights for Rohingyas and infiltrators, called Ram imaginary and remained silent on the genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh.

"To please their vote bank, these people do not even come to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple. There is a secret agreement between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. It is up to the people of Delhi to decide with whom they want to stand..." he further said.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8. (ANI)

