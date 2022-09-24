Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday hit out at the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of deliberately trying to sabotage and undermine the Constitution by maliciously targeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is the constitutional head of the state.

BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was living up to its reputation of being “a party of anarchists and anarchy was their mission and purpose”.

“Otherwise what is the point in adopting a combative and confrontationist attitude towards the Governor who has only raised constitutional queries, which he is entitled and authorised to do under the Constitution of the country,'' Sharma said while addressing the media here.

The BJP leader quoted the relevant articles of the Constitution whereby the role and responsibility of the Governor and that of the chief minister and his council of ministers and their answerability to the Governor, is spelt.

“What is the problem in telling him (Governor) about the agenda of the special Vidhan Sabha session the AAP government is trying to convene?” he asked.

Sharma alleged that the current “constitutional fiasco” being created by the AAP in Punjab was “under a pre-decided and predetermined script whose ultimate aim and design is to change the constitution of the country”.

“It is the same constitution of the country that has been given to us by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, whose pictures AAP has been displaying," he said.

They are trying to undermine the same Constitution which no right thinking responsible constitutional authority like the Governor can allow, he stated.

Quoting Article 167 of the Constitution, the BJP state general secretary said, “It shall be the duty of the Chief Minister of each State: (a) to communicate to the Governor of the State all decisions of the council of Ministers relating to the administration of the affairs of the State and among other things to furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the State and proposals for legislation as the Governor may call for."

The ruling AAP in Punjab on Saturday sharpened its attack against the Governor, alleging that he was acting at the behest of the BJP, a day after Purohit sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed September 27 assembly session.

AAP leader and cabinet minister Aman Arora said the Punjab government does not want any confrontation, but asserted that it will be unacceptable if anyone tries to deprive them of exercising their constitutional rights.

Arora also slammed the Governor, accusing him of cancelling the earlier special session scheduled for September 22 at the instance of the BJP-led Centre in order to make the saffron party's alleged 'Operation Lotus' success.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)