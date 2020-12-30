New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): AAP MLA Atishi on Wednesday submitted a written complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner, alleging inaction of Delhi Police over the alleged "systemic violence being perpetrated by the associates of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri".

The letter from Atishi read, "inaction of Delhi police over the systematic violence being perpetrated by the associates of MP Ramesh Bidhuri...it appears that the Bhartiya Janta Party has stooped to new lows and are now resorting to physically assaulting and violently intimidating volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party as well common residents after forcefully trespassing into their homes and offices. In this regard, I would like to bring to your notice the specific role of the BJP MP from Tughlakabad, Ramesh Bidhuri along with his son Himanshu Bidhuri and his nephew Sudhir Bidhuri in this regard."

It said, "The complainants here are Jeetu Saini and Sudhir Bidhuri. Jeetu Saini, a member of the AAP and his brother were physically assaulted by Manish Bidhuri at his residence in Pul Prahladpur for protesting against the atrocious remarks made by Ramesh Bidhuri against the protesting farmers; Sudhir Bidhuri, who is a parking contractor for the SDMC and his brothers were unimaginably beatenup by Himanshu Bidhuri and Manish Bidhuri at their office in Okhla for failing to comply with their illegal demands to extort money."

The letter further read, "On both occasions, the aforementioned persons were accompanied by a gang of 3-5 persons who appear to be associates of BJP as well. Both Jeetu Saini and Sudhir Bidhuri have sustained serious injuries as a result of the same. Furthermore, they have both been threatened with loss of life and limb and grave injuries to their families if they don't comply with Ramesh Bidhuri's illegal demands."

"It is beliefs that on both occasions, the local police station has refused to assist the victims and has failed to take any punitive action against the preparators, despite glaring evidence and repeated requests," the letter added. (ANI)

