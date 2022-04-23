Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) A special team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday nabbed two policemen of the Mumbai Crime Branch, including an assistant inspector, in Rajasthan's Udaipur with unaccounted cash worth Rs 4.97 lakh, a spokesperson said.

Assistant inspector Gyaneshwar Jagtap and head constable Prashant Patil of Vasai Crime Branch, Maharashtra, had allegedly received the money as bribe from a Udaipur-based person.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘BJP Will Hold Early Elections in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat’.

The man had a case registered against him in Maharashtra's Palghar and he allegedly bribed the policemen so that they did not arrest him, the spokesperson said.

Acting on a tip-off, the ACB team intercepted their taxi when they were en route to Mumbai.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 22nd Roza of Ramadan on April 24 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Jagtap and Patil, along with two others, were in the car and they were in possession of Rs 4.97 lakh cash.

As the accused could not give a satisfactory answer regarding the accounted money, the team took the cash in its possession and detained the duo, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)