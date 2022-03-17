Gurugram, Mar 17 (PTI) An 88-year-old man committed suicide after being accused of raping a minor girl in his neighbourhood at a village here, police said on Thursday.

No suicide note was recovered and his family did not blame anyone.

According to police, an FIR under the POCSO Act was registered against Lal Singh on Wednesday.

He committed suicide on Thursday afternoon.

His body was found hanging in his room.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, he daughter told her that the man lured her daughter with toffees and then raped her.

"I was shocked when my daughter told me that he was molesting her since last many days. She also told me that he threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it but when my daughter told me, I moved to police,” she said in her complaint.

"The actual cause behind the suicide is not clear yet as no suicide note was found there," SHO Vineet Kumar said.

He said it is being speculated that he committed suicide as he was booked for rape but it is a matter of investigation.

