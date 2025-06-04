Morigaon (Assam), Jun 4 (PTI) African Swine Fever (ASF) cases have been detected in a village in Assam's Morigaon district, leading the administration to impose restrictions in the area on Wednesday.

The district administration has declared Daponibari village in Dharamtul area as an epicenter of ASF.

Also Read | Nagpur Woman Sunita Jamgade, Who Crossed Into Pakistan for Love, Used Google Maps To Cross LoC: Report.

According to a directive, villages within one kilometre radius of Daponibari will be considered 'infected zones', while those within a 10-kilometer radius will be designated as 'surveillance zones'.

Among restrictions in the infected zone are ban on the transportation of live pigs, pig feed, pork or pork products into or out of the infected zone.

Also Read | Pune: Woman Duped of INR 10.10 Lakh After 'Marrying' Man She Met on Matrimonial App in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

Pigs suspected of being infected with ASF cannot be moved out of the infected zone, and no one can transport or attempt to transport pigs, pig products or contaminated materials that have come into contact with infected or suspected infected pigs, it said.

Further, no livestock markets, fairs, exhibitions or events involving pigs can be held in the infected zone.

In case of surveillance zone, all restrictions applicable to the infected zone will also apply.

Continuous surveillance will be maintained over all pigs in the surveillance zone, and the forest department will conduct surveillance on domestic pigs in areas adjacent to forest zones.

The order said all local authorities, officials and staffers are required to assist veterinary officers in enforcing the directives.

Disposal of dead animals in water bodies is strictly prohibited and punishable by law, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)