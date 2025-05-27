Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 27 (ANI): Seven members of a family were found dead inside a locked car in Panchkula's Sector 27 on Tuesday, in what police suspect to be a case of mass suicide linked to financial distress.

Dehradun Police later confirmed that while the family originally belonged to Haryana, they had lived in Dehradun for a few years, and the vehicle was registered there.

Also Read | India Will Not Tolerate Any Nuclear Blackmail and Will Strike Decisively at Terrorist Hideouts: All-Party Delegations.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Singh, said that the family had lived in Dehradun for a few years but had shifted out. Even their neighbours did not know much about them.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "In a sensational case, a family of seven was found dead inside a car in Panchkula. While the case is being investigated by Haryana Police, the car was registered in Dehradun and was financed by one Mr. Negi. The loan instalments were being paid by the deceased family. They had lived here for 2-3 years before moving out. As per the information, they originally belonged to Panchkula or nearby areas in Haryana."

Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad Health Update: Former Minister Admitted to Hospital, BJP Leader Baijayant Jay Panda Says 'He Is Stable'.

He further said that the matter is being investigated by the Haryana Police, adding that if needed, they will extend full cooperation to their counterparts in Haryana.

"The family was not well known in their neighbourhood in Dehradun. Even their immediate neighbours here did not know too much about them. If the Haryana Police requires any assistance in the investigation, we will provide full cooperation," he added.

Earlier in the day, seven members of the same family were found dead inside a locked car parked at Sector 27 in Haryana's Panchkula. The deceased were identified as Praveen Mittal (42), his parents, wife, two daughters, and a son.

Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik and DCP (Law and Order) Amit Dahiya visited the spot and launched an investigation.

DCP Kaushik said, "We received information that six people had been brought to Ojas Hospital. When we reached, we found they had all died. Another person brought to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 was also declared dead. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. All deceased are members of the same family."

Police recovered a suicide note from the car, though its contents have not been disclosed.

Preliminary investigation suggests the family was under immense financial pressure, which may have led them to consume poison in a suspected mass suicide.

All bodies have been sent to mortuaries in private hospitals in Panchkula.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)