New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) After the success of his debut book "Harp", author Nidhi Dalmia has now come out with a tale of love and longing in a new novel, titled "Afternoon".

Set in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Kashmir and Delhi in the late 60s, the book follows the story of a young student finding the love of his life and two young women whose lives intersect with his, at different points of time.

The book, released on Tuesday here at the residence of the French Ambassador, encapsulates the essence of love, cultural revolutions and the challenges of the intercontinental-relationships. It is published by Rupa Publications.

"'Afternoon' is a story about love... The tale of great change in the world, the novel weaves the words of cultural, sexual and student revolutions in Paris, Berkeley, Warsaw, Tokyo even here in Delhi. The book also portrays the hope and idealism of the 60s, that one thought would never end," said the author.

According to the publishers, the book, which intertwines its characters with the significant "cultural, student, sexual and intellectual revolutions" taking place around the 60s, weaves jealousy, competition and the inevitable friction in the storyline.

"The major political events taking place at the time, the explosion of beautiful and timeless music and its interplay with their lives, finds complex yet capturing expressions in the literature," they added.

The book is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

