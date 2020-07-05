Ahmedabad, July 5 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad mounted by 177 to 21,892 on Sunday, state Health department said.

The number of deaths rose by 9 to 1,484 in Ahmedabad district, it said.

A total of 216 patients were discharged in the day in the district, taking the count of the recovered cases to 16,829.

Of the 177 fresh cases, 162 patients were detected from Ahmedabad corporation limits and 15 from the other parts of the district, an official release said.

Eight of the nine fatalities were reported from the corporation limits, it added.

