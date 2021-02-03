Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday said it will launch a Whatsapp campaign ahead of the coming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu by creating groups in every constituency to highlight the party's development work.

Over 150 such groups will be formed per constituency as part of the "Ammavin Nallatchi Thodara" campaign initiated by the IT Cell of the AIADMK, the party said in a release.

Tamil Nadu has 234 Assembly segments and the ruling party is aiming to secure a hatrick of poll victories, after the 2011 and 2016 wins.

Under the campaign 'Ammavin Nallatchi Thodara' (for Amma's good governance to continue) "AIADMK plans to create 150 WhatsApp groups per constituency before Amma's (the late J Jayalalithaa) birthday on February 24, 2021."

"The groups will apprise the people of the developmental work in their area and enable them to give their valuable inputs and feedback," it said.

The campaign will strengthen and propagate the party's vision by integrating technology with the concerns of voters, innovative ideas of the cadre and support of the party leadership, it added.

