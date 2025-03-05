New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): AIIMS organised a press meet here on World Obesity Day to highlight the serious health risks associated with obesity, the importance of lifestyle modifications, and the role of surgical interventions when necessary.

World Obesity Day is observed annually on March 4.

Also Read | 'Bring the Trophy Home, Boys': Rahul Gandhi Hails India's 4-Wicket Victory Over Australia in Semifinal of Champions Trophy in Dubai.

The event echoed the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recently announced obesity challenge, which enlists influential voices to raise awareness and drive action against obesity in India.

Dr Naval Vikram Kishore, Professor, Department of Medicine, opened the discussion on Tuesday by emphasising that obesity is not merely a cosmetic issue but a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension.

Also Read | Visitor's Conference 2024-25: Goal Is To Make India Developed Nation Before 2050, Says President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

He stressed that obesity is a preventable lifestyle disease for adults and highlighted the need for both Body Mass Index (BMI) and waist circumference as assessment tools, given the different obesity thresholds for the Indian population.

"Obesity is a silent disease that cuts across all age groups and socio-economic strata and is increasingly becoming a crisis due to the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles,'' he stated.

Dr Parmeet Kaur, Chief Dietitian, emphasised the critical role of diet in obesity prevention and management. She highlighted the dangers of hidden fats in processed foods, which significantly exceed recommended daily intake levels.

She recommended practical strategies such as adopting traditional cooking methods, controlling oil usage, and opting for low-fat protein sources to reduce fat consumption.

She reinforced that lifestyle changes, along with dietary modifications, are key to tackling obesity. "Everyone knows about protein and carbohydrate intake, but controlling our fat intake, especially invisible fats, is essential for the management of obesity," she said.

Dr. Asuri Krishna, Additional Professor, Department of Surgical Disciplines, emphasised that surgery should be considered only as a last resort when lifestyle interventions fail, particularly in cases where comorbidities prevent physical activity.

He elaborated on the different surgical approaches, including restrictive and malabsorptive procedures, and reinforced the importance of selecting the right treatment based on individual needs.

"Surgery is not a one-time solution; even after surgery, it is crucial to take care of your diet and exercise. You can regain weight if you go back to your pre-surgery routine,'' he cautioned.

Dr. Manjunath Maruti, Additional Professor, Department of Surgical Disciplines, provided historical context, noting that obesity has existed for thousands of years and is influenced by genetic and hormonal factors as well. He stressed that diet and exercise remain the first line of defence, but in some cases, surgery can help extend life expectancy and delay obesity-related complications.

He also addressed misconceptions, clarifying that liposuction is not a treatment for obesity and that bariatric surgery has a low complication rate, with most patients resuming normal activities within days.

Dr Shivangi Saha, Assistant Professor, Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery, highlighted the increasing demand for body contouring procedures. She emphasized that these procedures are primarily for individuals who have undergone significant weight loss. She stressed the importance of undergoing these surgeries at reputable medical institutions and cautioned against over-reliance on weight-loss medications. "Body contouring procedures are generally safe for individuals with a BMI below 30 and no obesity-related conditions," she clarified.

The press meet concluded with a collective call for urgent action, stressing that obesity is a chronic, progressive disease that requires a comprehensive approach involving early intervention, lifestyle modifications, and evidence-based treatment strategies. AIIMS Delhi reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the obesity epidemic through continued research, education, and patient care. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)