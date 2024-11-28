A layer of haze shrouds the national capital as the air quality remains in 'Very Poor' category in several areas in Delhi, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Amidst the rising pollution levels in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) took stock of the enforcement and implementation measures under the Schedule of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The CAQM deliberated several critical issues during its meeting, including revised GRAP directions for schools and institutions.

Also Read | Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Issues Threat Video To Disrupt High-Profile DG-IG Conference in Bhubaneswar.

During the 19th meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, held on November 27, the CAQM focused on the following: Review of actions by agencies under GRAP; Directions issued since the last meeting of the Commission held on July 3 this year; Revised environmental compensation (EC) charges for stubble burning; Paddy residue burning monitoring; Status of enforcement actions in other sectors, viz. industries, C&D projects, etc.

"All implementing agencies committed to regularly review air pollution control measures and to take strict and effective action across various sectors, including under GRAP, the release said.

Also Read | Hemant Soren Sworn In As Jharkhand CM: JMM Leader Takes Oath As 14th Chief Minister Amid Presence of Galaxy of INDIA Bloc Leaders (Watch Video).

Amidst the rising pollution levels in Delhi, the government has instructed the administration to use truck-mount water sprinklers to mitigate the effects of pollution

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government and police to immediately set up checkpoints on all 113 entry points to Delhi to check the entry of trucks in the national capital. It appointed 13 members of the bar as court commissioners to visit the entry points to Delhi and verify whether entry of trucks is being stopped.

The apex court also expressed dissatisfaction with the compliance of GRAP IV measures, saying despite orders passed by the apex court and CAQM, there is a failure on the part of the Delhi government and police to comply with clauses under GRAP stage IV.

The entry of trucks is prohibited in Delhi, and public construction projects have been halted until further notice. Stage IV of the GRAP was activated in the national capital, keeping in view the rising level of pollution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)