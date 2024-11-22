Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 21 (ANI): Amid the high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the air quality in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district was in the "poor" category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 300 on Thursday.

Vijay N, the Secretary member, of the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board, told ANI, "Rajasthan's NCR part comes under 5 districts...especially Khairthal-Tijara, being very close to Delhi, the air quality is in a serious condition...on 19th November, GRAP IV was implemented...currently the AQI is 300 in Khairthal-Tijara..."

He added, "In the last 2-3 days, there has been a slight improvement in the condition."

Keeping in view the rising level of pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), imposing restrictions like bans on truck entry and a halt to public construction projects.

Earlier in the day, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) amended the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), introducing stricter measures to address escalating air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the revisions, it will now be mandatory for NCR states to discontinue physical classes up to Class V under GRAP Stage III and up to Class XII under GRAP Stage IV. This marks a significant policy shift, removing the discretionary power previously held by state governments.

The amended GRAP also includes a new directive under Stage III, requiring state governments to implement staggered timings for public offices and municipal bodies to reduce traffic congestion and associated emissions. This measure reflects the commission's commitment to proactive and coordinated action against deteriorating air quality in the region.

Under GRAP Stage IV, a "mask advisory" has been introduced, urging individuals to wear masks when stepping outdoors during periods of hazardous air quality. This addition emphasizes the importance of personal health precautions alongside institutional interventions. (ANI)

