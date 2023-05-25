Prayagraj (UP), May 25 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday admitted an appeal filed by Afzal Ansari, former MP and brother of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, against the judgement of a special court in Ghazipur which convicted him in a a kidnapping-cum-murder case.

Justice Rajiv Mishra admitted the appeal and summoned the lower court's records related to the case. The court fixed July 4 for a hearing in the bail plea of Afzal Ansari.

Also Read | Tipu Sultan’s Bedchamber Sword Sold for Whopping Rs 140 Crore at Hotly-Contested Auction in London, Sets New World Record for Indian and Islamic Object (See Pics).

BSP's Afzal Ansari was disqualified as an MP on May 1 after he was convicted and sentenced to four years of imprisonment in the kidnapping-cum-murder case.

Afzal Ansari, who represented Ghazipur in the Lok Sabha, was sentenced to four years in jail by an MP/MLA court on April 29. Mukhtar Ansari was also convicted in the same case and sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Also Read | PSEB 10th Results 2023 Date Announced: Punjab Board To Declare Class 10th Exam Results on May 26 at pseb.ac.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

The brothers were booked under the UP Gangsters Act in connection with the murder of the then MLA from Ghazipur, Krishnanad Rai, on November 29, 2005 along with the kidnapping and murder of Varanasi-based trader Nand Kishore Rungta in 1997.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)