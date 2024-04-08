Prayagraj (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday admitted a criminal appeal filed by former MP Dhananjaya Singh and summoned the case record from the MP-MLA court in Jaunpur, which sentenced the politician to seven years in jail in connection with a case of abduction and extortion of a manager of the Namami Gange project.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file its objection to the bail pleas of Dhananjaya Singh and his associate Santosh Vikram Singh by April 22.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission To Install GPS Location Tracking System in Vehicles Used for LS Polls.

The matter will be next heard on April 24.

On March 6, the MP-MLA court of Jaunpur sentenced Dhananjay Singh and Santosh Vikram Singh to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2020 case of abduction and extortion of state Jal Nigam official Abhinav Singhal, who was posted as the Namami Gange project manager.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024: NTA Re-Opens Registration Window for Medical Entrance Exam at neet.ntaonline.in, Check How to Apply.

The appeal in the high court was filed by the appellants against the March 6 order of the special judge of the MP-MLA court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)