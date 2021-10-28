Visuals of the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

New Delhi, October 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the subject of coastal security on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by top Indian Coast Guard and Ministry of Home Affairs officials.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Ajay Mishra Teni and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla were also present in the meeting.

