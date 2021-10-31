New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed condolences to the people who lost their families in the Chakrata road accident and said the state government is engaged in providing all possible help and treatment to the injured.

"I express my condolences to the people who have lost their families in Chakrata, Uttarakhand when their car fell into a gorge. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. The state government is engaged in providing all possible help and treatment to the injured," Shah said in a tweet.

The Union Home Minister wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Dehradun road mishap climbed to 13 on Sunday, informed Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar.

The road accident took place at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Chakrata and Rs 50.000 will be given to the injured. (ANI)

