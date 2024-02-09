Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver an address at India Global Forum's Annual Investment Summit here next month, a release said on Thursday.

As per the release, the Union Home Minister will address the summit on March 6 at the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Under the theme, 'NXT10', India Global Forum (IGF) will be examining the next decade of India's growth, as the country continues its march towards becoming the third largest economy in the world. 'NXT10' will convene leading figures from the world of business, politics, art and culture from March 5-6 to discuss what the next ten years beckons for India's economy and geopolitical standing, it said.

In a highly anticipated session titled 'What Analysts Get Wrong About India', Union Minister Amit Shah will tackle head-on his views on narratives that often dominate western headlines about India's growth, politics and society, the release added.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, IGF, said, "Home Minister Amit Shah's first-ever intervention of this nature at India Global Forum will be keenly awaited not only in India, but globally. He will set out, I am sure in his own candid style, his assessment of the India today, and his vision for the coming decade."

"India has experienced remarkable progress in the last 10 years. India is now leading the world in technology, innovation and science. The world has seen the rise of a nation confident in itself, and its place in the world. India is expected to become the third-largest economy in the world with a GDP of USD five trillion in the next three years and touch USD 7 trillion by 2030. NXT10 heralds a pivotal decade for India as a global powerhouse" said Manoj Ladwa.

Other prominent personalities joining the 'NXT10' Summit lineup include Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, who will provide an in-depth analysis of Maharashtra's economic landscape.

"Fadnavis will shed light on the state's ambitious plan to catapult itself into a USD 1 trillion economy, leveraging its coastal advantages and strategic initiatives," the release said.

The summit will also host Rick Reider, Managing Director and BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income, who will offer insights into the global investment landscape, providing attendees with valuable perspectives on navigating the complexities of international markets.

One of the highlights of 'NXT10' will be a captivating conversation between bestselling authors Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi, who will delve into the art of modern storytelling and narrative setting. (ANI)

