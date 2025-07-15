New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has demanded justice for Soumyashree, a 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Balasore, who self-immolated herself in protest over sexual harassment by her Head of the Department.

According to an official press release, "The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is devastated, enraged, and deeply shaken by the tragic death of Soumyashree, a 20-year-old student of FM College, Balasore, who set herself ablaze after months of unbearable trauma and institutional silence."

The NSUI has alleged institutional silence and apathy from the college administration and the Odisha Government, and has called for immediate action against the accused and those who failed to protect Soumyashree.

"Soumyashree was a victim of sexual harassment at the hands of a faculty member. She cried out for help, pleaded for justice, but was met with indifference and apathy. The Odisha Government, the college administration, and a system controlled by BJP-backed appointees failed her at every step. From the Chief Minister's chair to the district administration, not a single authority acted to protect her.", the release stated.

The NSUI has alleged that Soumyashree's pleas for help were met with indifference and apathy by the authorities, including the college administration and the district administration, which are claimed to be controlled by BJP-backed appointees.

"Adding to the disgrace is the silence of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the very student organization Soumyashree was a part of. ABVP failed its own member. Not only did they ignore her cries for justice, but they are now shamelessly attempting to spread false narratives and deflect blame. Their silence when she needed them most, and their lies now, are acts of betrayal.

"Let it be stated unequivocally No NSUI office bearer is involved in this case. These baseless accusations are not just false they are an insult to Soumyashree's memory and a vile attempt to shield the real perpetrators," the release read.

According to the release, NSUI alleged, "This is not just a tragedy. This is institutional murder. NSUI stands firmly with Soumyashree and her family. We demand immediate arrest and prosecution of the accused faculty member, an independent judicial probe into the role of college authorities and administrative cover-up, suspension of officials and staff who ignored Soumyashree's repeated complaints and accountability from the Odisha Government and BJP-backed machinery that allowed this injustice. NSUI will fight for justice for Soumyashree."

Meanwhile, the Odisha State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das has called for a statewide 'bandh' on July 17 in protest against the death of the student.

Das demanded the resignation of the State Education Minister, local MLA and MP over the death of the Balasore student.

"Our demand is that the Education Minister, the MLA, and the MP--all three--should resign, and their party should expel all three... On the 17th, we have called for an Odisha bandh, and we appeal to all sections to support it," Das told ANI.

The Odisha Congress Chief noted that the victim, even after complaining at multiple forums, did not get justice. "The student knocked on every door for justice and even got an FIR registered... but she did not get justice... She even went to the MLA. The MLA could have ensured justice for her, but he did not do so... The MP also did not take this matter seriously... Was it not their responsibility to take this matter seriously? ... If even a little action had been taken, the situation would not have come to the point where that student had to take her own life... The government did not even realise that this is their responsibility," he added.

The 20-year-old student set herself on fire after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored, leading to the tragic incident. The incident occurred at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College. (ANI)

