Visakhapatnam/Amaravati, Dec 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Police arrested a hospital technician in Visakhapatnam for allegedly sexually harassing an injured woman, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's directions, the port city police arrested K Prakash (32) under relevant sections and produced him in a local court on Tuesday, which sent him on remand. Police lodged Prakash in the local central jail.

"The CM expressed sadness over the sexual harassment of a woman who had come for a head scan after injury. He ordered immediate action," said an official release.

Further, Naidu instructed police to ensure that such crimes do not recur.

According to police, Prakash attempted to molest the woman in the X-ray room of a corporate hospital on Monday night.

"Identifying his intentions, the woman immediately raised an alarm, prompting her relatives waiting outside to rescue her immediately and lodge a police complaint," a police official said.

