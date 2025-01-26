Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): The 76th Republic Day was celebrated grandly at the Vijayawada Railway Division. The event took place at the Vijayawada Railway Ground, where Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra Anand Rao Patil unfurled the national flag, followed by a ceremonial reception.

During the occasion, DRM Narendra Anand Rao Patil addressed the media, highlighting how the Indian Constitution has granted citizens numerous rights, including freedom and equality.

He said, "We had a great parade by our RPF commandant. Vijayawada railway division has been striving hard to achieve the dream of PM Narendra Modi to make India Bharat by 2047 and under the guidance and leadership of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, railways are under a great transformation. We have been seeing the various Vande Bharat trains. We have been seeing the great Chenab Railway Bridge which has been constructed. We have been seeing the restoration of the Pamban railway bridge."

Patil further highlighted the rapid pace of infrastructure development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, noting the government's focus on railways.

Patil further said that apart from that, infrastructure is being built at a very high pace under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, and the main reason for this is the focus of the government of India on railways wherein they have merged the railway budget and made sure that the railways will have ample amount of investments by the government of India in the railways for the infrastructure development.

He further said, "We have been increasing our line capacity by adding 3 lines and 4th lines and also automatic signalling. Vijayawada division is under transformation in the signalling systems, and we have already replaced the automatic signalling at around 128 kilometres between Vizag and Vijayawada. Our punctuality has gone from 65 per cent to almost 85 per cent. Up to December, we have crossed the gross revenue of 4,145 crores, which is almost 4.53 per cent more than the last year. We are hopeful that we will be breaching the benchmark of 5000 crores by the end of this financial year."

This year's Republic Day celebrations in India were led by President Droupadi Murmu at Kartavya Path, where she unfurled the national flag with the assistance of Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini.

The celebrations highlighted 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution and emphasised the theme of "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation). Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial by laying a wreath before the flag-unfurling ceremony.

Adding to the significance of the event, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto was invited as the chief guest for the celebrations, symbolising the deep ties between the two nations. The day witnessed a grand display of cultural diversity, military strength, and India's achievements, as the country reflected on its journey as the world's largest democracy. (ANI)

