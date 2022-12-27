Vijayawada, December 27: A newborn baby was found in a thorny bush along a road near Ibrahimpatnam, police informed on Tuesday. Ibrahimpatnam circle inspector Sridhar said some locals found the baby abandoned in the bush and sent word to the police.

Her mother, identified as Divya, who was admitted to a hospital in Osmanabad with severe stomach cramps, died from frequent fits. "Divya was admitted to Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad on December 23 and died from frequent fits," Ibrahimpatnam circle inspector Sridhar told ANI. Mumbai Teen Finds Abandoned Baby on the Turf After Mistaking Its Cries for a Cat’s.

The father, identified as Mohammad Shahbaz, allegedly left the child to die in the bush, police said, adding that he was apprehended. The circle inspector said Shahbaz, a native of Machilipatnam, had been living in with Divya of Gudivada in Hyderabad over the last few years. Uttar Pradesh: Foreign Couple Who Adopted Abandoned Baby Girl in Bareilly, Charged With ‘Wrongful Conversion’.

They became parents to a baby girl after moving in together, police said. "Shahbaz left the baby in the thorny bushes at Ibrahimpatnam Mandal Donabanda, while taking Divya to the hospital in an ambulance. Locals noticed the infant out in the open and informed the police," the circle inspector said.

The police saved the baby and handed it over to an NGO named Share and Care in Gannavaram.

"As soon as we were informed by some locals, we rescued the child. Divya and Mohamad Shahbaz had been living together in Hyderabad. Divya gave birth to a girl before her losing her life. We caught Shahbaz with the help of locals and an investigation is underway. We hope to have him in our custody soon," the circle inspector added. Further details are awaited.

