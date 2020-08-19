Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): As many as eight trunks of gold, silver and cash were recovered from a house in at the Bukkaraya Samudram town of Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday.

The police raided the house of one Malappa after receiving a tip-off, upon which it found 2.4 kg of gold, 4 kg silver, Rs 15.55 lakh cash and Rs 49 lakh worth fixed deposits, the police said.

Speaking to ANI, Bukkaraya Samudram Circle Inspector G Veeraraghava Reddy said, "Based on the information, we raided the house of Malappa. The team got suspicious after finding eight trunk boxes in the house, upon which they were opened. After opening these boxes, we found gold and silver material."

"After enquiry, we found that Malappa's son- in- law Nagalinga works for one Manoj, who had kept the boxes in the residence, "he added.

The police further informed that a case would be registered in the matter and that the Income Tax, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and other concerned departments would also be informed.

"A case will be registered in the matter, after which Manoj will be questioned. He will also be questioned on the air pistol that was also found along with other materials. The Income Tax, ACB and other concerned departments will also be informed for further action," Reddy further said.

Reddy also said that during the probe, the police also found six motorcycles, three Royal Enfield bullet vehicles, four tractors and two cars, some of which are registered in the name of other people. (ANI)

