Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,515 new COVID-19 cases, 903 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department on Friday, the cumulative caseload jumped to 20,09,245 including 15,050 active cases.

With 903 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries mounted to 19,80,407.However, the death toll touched 13,788. (ANI)

