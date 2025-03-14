Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal extended Holi greetings and participated in a Holi Milan programme in Vijayawada here on Friday.

"I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Holi," he told reporters.

During his stay in Vijayawada, the Union Minister also distributed sweets to the children and wished them a happy Holi.

In a message on the social media platform X, the Union Minister also prayed for the country's unity and goodwill.

"I pray to God that this festival dedicated to love, joy, and happiness may further deepen the colours of our unity and goodwill, " he said. "May the life of all of you be filled with the colours of happiness, peace and prosperity."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings for the festival.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival, filled with joy and happiness, will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colors of unity among the countrymen," posted PM on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted everybody on the occasion of Holi on X.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colors of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," President Murmu said on X. (ANI)

